General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

