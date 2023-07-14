GeniuX (IUX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $549,415.25

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $549,415.25 and $928.74 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
