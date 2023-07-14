GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.76 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,421,254 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

