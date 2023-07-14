Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

GNGBY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 18,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

