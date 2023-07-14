GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,563 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

