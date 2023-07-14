GFS Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 76,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,524. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

