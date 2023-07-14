GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $58,915,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 582,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,026,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $108.64. 241,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $113.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

