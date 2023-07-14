GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,500 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,900 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 307,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.