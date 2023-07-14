GFS Advisors LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 1,090,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its holdings in Coupang by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,231,000 after buying an additional 4,689,030 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,702,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,652. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.41. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

