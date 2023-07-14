GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 40%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 52,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Trading Up 40.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interest in Gold Point Project located in Nevada and Stein Diamond Project located in Southern Boothia Peninsula, as well as holds interest in Mountain Province Diamonds and Doyle kimberlite.

