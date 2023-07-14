GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.67. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 105,477 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

