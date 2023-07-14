Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.65 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.80.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
GOL stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
