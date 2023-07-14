Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.65 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

