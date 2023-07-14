Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.76. 27,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 19,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 347.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

