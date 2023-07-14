Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

