Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading 5% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 51,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 36,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

