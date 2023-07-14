GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Up 1%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 146,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 550,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.02 ($0.04).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.63.

About GS Chain

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

