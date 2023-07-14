Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.79 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $390,736.06 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

