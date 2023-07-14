Head-To-Head Analysis: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $2.19 million 2.72 -$27.03 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.5% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shineco and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -755.35% -41.91% -25.18% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Volatility & Risk

Shineco has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Shineco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. In addition, it plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce, as well as grows and cultivates Chinese yew trees; and provides domestic air and overland freight forwarding services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

