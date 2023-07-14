Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.80). 190,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 249,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.40 ($0.82).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.25 million, a P/E ratio of -345.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.98.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

