Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $178.26 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $178.26 million and approximately $33,102.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00015644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,188.93 or 0.99998577 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.90007166 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,000.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.