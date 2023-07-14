Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HT stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.