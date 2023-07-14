Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.
HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HT stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
