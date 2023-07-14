HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE DINO opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

