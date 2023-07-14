HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.63 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $226,215.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.32 or 1.00062450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0023795 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $265,767.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.