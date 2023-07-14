Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 483.2% in June

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 483.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 22,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

