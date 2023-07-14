Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Raised to $11.25

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.25 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.