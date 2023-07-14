Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Humacyte Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

