Humana’s (HUM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $637.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

HUM stock traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,691. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

