Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of H opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,257,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

