Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Financial Review

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ichor and Lasertec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Lasertec.

This table compares Ichor and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.34% 14.63% 7.80% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Lasertec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.28 billion 0.82 $72.80 million $2.23 16.26 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

Summary

Ichor beats Lasertec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

