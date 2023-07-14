ICON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.53 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $218.92 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,404,313 coins and its circulating supply is 961,404,174 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,389,411.0266321. The last known price of ICON is 0.23514055 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $11,787,325.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.