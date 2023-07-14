iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $90.95 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $90.95 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,331.19 or 0.99993989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.28897704 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $6,048,529.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

