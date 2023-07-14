Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 1,435.9% in June

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 1,435.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 153,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.06.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
