Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Featured Articles

