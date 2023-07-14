Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

