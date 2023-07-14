Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

