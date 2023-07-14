Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 23,281 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

