Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $162,595.80 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,030 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

CEM stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

