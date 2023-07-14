Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $242,100.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,705.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agiliti Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 916,896 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Agiliti by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

