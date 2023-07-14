Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,431. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 172,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

