Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $108,046.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $137,886.72.

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $88,782.30.

On Friday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 314,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 95.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Covea Finance lifted its stake in Impinj by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily