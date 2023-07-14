Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 73,965 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71.

On Thursday, May 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,565,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

