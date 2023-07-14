Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells 12,899 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 12,899 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $46,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,537.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $76,703.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $9,612.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $16,142.72.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,871. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.82.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also

