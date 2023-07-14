InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

