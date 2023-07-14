Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

