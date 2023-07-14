Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
