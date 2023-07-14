Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $134,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.94. 138,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,566. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

