Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,846,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 832,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

