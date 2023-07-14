Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,846,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 832,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
