Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 940,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 491,016 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

