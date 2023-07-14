Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 940,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 491,016 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $18.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
