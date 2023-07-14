Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

