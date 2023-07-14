Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
