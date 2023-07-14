Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.33 on Monday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.